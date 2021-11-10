Whiskers

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats visited with the new cat Harley.

Stevie: Adoption news! All seven puppies have been adopted and will go to their forever homes this Saturday.

Whiskers: That is such exciting news.

Stevie: Now it is so quiet here. What shall we discuss?

Whiskers: Hmmm, well, the holidays are coming.

Stevie: That’s right!

Phil: I’ve heard that ARF will have a booth at the annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 27.

Pepper: That’s right, and they will be taking donations for wonderful pet items.

Whiskers: So humans may begin their holiday shopping then. Such lucky dogs and cats.

Don: Will we be there?

Pepper: Aw, come on, Don. You know that being moved around is stressful for us cats.

Harley: I think it is best if we stay at ARF until we are adopted.

Pepper: You’re right, Harley. We are so happy here, being fed, staying warm.

Don: I guess you’re right, but I know I won’t be stressed in a new forever home.

Phil: Neither will I!

Pepper: ARF has never had such a friendly group of cats as they do right now.

Harley: Wouldn’t we be a great way to fill the holidays in any home!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

