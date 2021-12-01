California Highway Patrol (CHP) Public Information Officer Matt Napier reported several traffic collisions but no serious injuries on the Hill the past few weeks.

At 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, Allissa Moreno, 31, of Idyllwild, was driving a black 2011 Ford Flex northbound on Crestview Drive south of Marian View Drive at a stated speed of 20 to 25 mph when, because of a suspected level of intoxication, she was unable to navigate the road and went off the right side, colliding with a block retaining wall, plummeting onto a driveway below, colliding with a large boulder and overturning the vehicle.

Idyllwild Fire ambulance transported her to Desert Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. CHP arrested her for driving under the influence (DUI). Idyllwild Garage towed the vehicle.

At 12:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, Maria Serna, 58, of Indio, was driving a white 2019 Jeep Wrangler on Highway 74 east of Highway 371 in the westbound lane at about 40 mph behind Hector Camacho Cordero, 56, of Hemet, driving a white 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he came to a complete stop in the highway. Serna applied the brakes but was unable to avoid a rear-end collision.

Neither vehicle was towed and no injuries were reported.

At an unknown time Tuesday, Nov. 16, an unknown driver of a brown 2005 Subaru Outback was traveling in the southbound lane of Highway 243 just south of Lake Fulmor when they veered the vehicle onto the right shoulder, onto a downward embankment and onto its roof. The driver abandoned the vehicle that Idyllwild Garage towed.

At 6:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Diana Adams-Desrosiers, 60, of Idyllwild, was standing in the eastbound lane of Tollgate Road east of Estate Drive wearing dark clothes in an area without a street lamp. Lori Stinson, 59, of Van Nuys, was driving a silver 2012 Infiniti M37 westbound at about 30 mph when the side mirror struck Adams-Desrosiers. Idyllwild Fire ambulance transported the pedestrian to Desert Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

At 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, Fernando Sandoval, 25, of Hemet, was driving a blue 2006 Nissan Titan westbound on Highway 74 east of Dry Creek at a stated speed of 25 mph. Due to his suspected intoxication level, Sandoval unsafely traveled to the right, colliding with the ascending mountainside and coming to rest on and block the westbound lane.

Idyllwild Garage towed the vehicle. CHP transported Sandoval to Hemet Valley Medical Center with suspected minor injuries where he was subsequently arrested for DUI.