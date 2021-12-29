Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Dec. 20 to 26.

• Dec. 20 — Public service assist, 1:15 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Dec. 20 — Person in distress, provide first aid & check for injuries, 2:30 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• Dec. 22 — Carbon monoxide detector activated, n o CO, 4:15 a.m. Fir St.

• Dec. 22 — Medical assist, provide advanced life support, 1:04 p.m. Sunset Dr.

• Dec. 23 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 12:40 p.m. Live Oak Dr.

• Dec. 23 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 5:07 p.m. Bonia Vista Rd.

• Dec. 23 — Public service assist, 8:45 p.m. Delano Dr.

• Dec. 23 — EMS call, provide ALS, 9:44 p.m. Roble Dr.

• Dec. 24 — EMS call, provide ALS, 11:38 a.m. Marian View Dr.

• Dec. 25 — EMS call, provide BLS, 8:14 a.m. S. Circle Dr.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, Dec. 20 to 26.

Pine Cove

• Dec. 21 — Fall, public assist, 4:35 a.m.

• Dec. 22 — Traffic crash, over the side, 12:35 p.m.

• Dec. 22 — Cardiac arrest, 1:04 p.m.

• Dec. 23 — Traffic crash, 5:04 p.m.

• Dec. 26 — Traffic crash, 11:25 a.m.

• Dec. 26 — Fire, false alarm, 7:15 p.m.

• Dec. 26 — Commercial structure fire, 8:56 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Dec. 20 — Fire, false alarm, 10:32 a.m.

• Dec. 22 — Traffic crash, over the side, 12:35 p.m.

• Dec. 22 — Smoke check, false alarm, 4:07 p.m.

• Dec. 23 — Traffic crash, 5:04 p.m.

• Dec. 24 — Fall, 4 a.m.

• Dec. 26 — Abdominal pain, 12:34 a.m.

• Dec. 26 — Commercial structure fire, 8:56 p.m.

Pinyon

• Dec. 20 — Residential structure fire, 8:10 p.m.

• Dec. 22 — Gas odor outside, 2:12 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Dec. 19 to Dec. 24.

Idyllwild

• Dec. 19 — Burglary, 8:52 a.m. Live Oak St. Report taken.

• Dec. 19 — Battery, 9:08 a.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Arrest made.

• Dec. 19 — Suspicious circumstance, 9:10 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 19 — Lost hiker, 3:41 p.m. 24000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 20 — Battery, 12:58 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 21 — Danger to self/other, 12:30 p.m. Circle View Dr. Report taken.

• Dec. 21 — Fraud, 7:12 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Unfounded.

• Dec. 22 — Civil dispute, 10:05 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 22 — Vandalism, 11:12 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

• Dec. 22 — Alarm call, 12:10 p.m. Roble Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 22 — Harassing phone calls, 7:55 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 23 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 3:23 p.m. Cedar St. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 23 — Assist other department, 6:59 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 23 — Shots fired, 12:55 a.m. Strawberry Valley Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 24 — Fireworks, 4:07 p.m. 26000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Dec. 20 — Suspicious circumstance, 11 a.m. Oak Leaf Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 21 — Check the welfare, 8:48 p.m. Forest Lake Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 22 — Man down, 1:29 p.m. Sunset Dr. Report taken.

• Dec. 23 — 911 call from business, 6:10 p.m. Franklin Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 24 — Public assist, 5:47 p.m. Fern Land Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• Dec. 21 — Vehicle theft, 12:29 p.m. Butterfly Peak Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 22 — Area check, 9:24 a.m. Tool Box Spring Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 24 — 911 call, 11:55 a.m. Penrod Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• Dec. 19 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 4:34 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Dec. 21 — Suspicious circumstance, 10:36 a.m. 17000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

• Dec. 24 — 911 call, 9:42 a.m. Cryer Dr. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Dec. 18 — Check the welfare, 12:17 p.m. Canyon Trl. Report taken.

• Dec. 23 — Assist other department, 5:39 p.m. Bonita Vista Rd. Report taken.

• Dec. 24 — 911 call from business, 1:42 a.m. 61000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.