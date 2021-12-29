Idyllwild Fire Department received a call of a structure fire at Stevie’s Hungry Habit and Thirsty Rabbit at 8:56 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, and one minute later were dispatched to the scene, according to Chief Mark LaMont.

He said they arrived on scene at 8:58 p.m. to find fire on the exterior of the building.

“… Personnel confirmed that no one was within the structure and moved quickly with suppression efforts to extinguish the fire minimizing fire spread and overall property damage,” LaMont said.

The fire was contained at 9:14 p.m.

Responding were six Idyllwild Fire units and Riverside County Engine 23.

Idyllwild Fire is investigating the fire. No civilians or fire personnel were injured, LaMont said.

The restaurant posted on its door that it is “closed until further notice due to fire.”