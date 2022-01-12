Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Jan. 3 to 9.

• Jan. 3 — Smoke scare, odor, 8:30 a.m. Crestview Dr.

• Jan. 3 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 3:35 p.m. Village Center Dr.

• Jan. 3 — EMS call, provide BLS, 11:34 p.m. Marian View Dr.

• Jan. 6 — Public service assist, 9:50 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Jan. 6 — EMS call, 11:26 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Jan. 6 — Good intent call, 4:34 p.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• Jan. 6 — EMS call, 6:40 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• Jan. 7 — EMS call, transport person, 1:12 a.m. Lilac Ln.

• Jan. 7 — Prescribed fire, 9:30 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• Jan. 8 — Prescribed fire, 9 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• Jan. 8 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 10:05 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• Jan. 8 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 12:50 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• Jan. 8 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 3:57 p.m. Overlook Dr.

• Jan. 8 — EMS call, provide BLS, 11:22 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Jan. 9 — EMS call, provide BLS, 5:54 a.m. Cedar St.

• Jan. 9 — Power line down, 5:59 p.m. Idyllmont Rd.

• Jan. 9 — EMS call, provide BLS, 8 a.m. Canyon Dr.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, Jan. 3 to 9.

Pine Cove

• Jan. 3 — Traumatic injuries, 7:22 a.m.

• Jan. 6 — Headache, 1:28 a.m.

• Jan. 6 — Traumatic injuries, 2:53 p.m.

• Jan. 8 — Fall, 9:52 a.m.

• Jan. 8 — Traffic collision, 3:56 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Jan. 4 — Traffic collision, 12:55 a.m.

• Jan. 4 — Traffic collision, 4:54 a.m.

• Jan. 5 — Diabetic problems, 5:35 a.m.

• Jan. 5 — Fire, false alarm, 5:02 p.m.

• Jan. 6 — Chest pain, 6:38 p.m.

• Jan. 7 — Animal bites, 5:13 p.m

• Jan. 8 — Fire, false alarm, 10:01 a.m.

• Jan. 8 — Fainting, 12:48 p.m.

• Jan. 8 — Diabetic problems, 7 p.m.

• Jan. 8 — Intentional overdose, 8:14 p.m.

• Jan. 9 — Fire, false alarm, 6:01 p.m.

Pinyon Pines

• Jan. 5 — Commercial structure fire, 9:58 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Jan. 1 to 7.

Idyllwild

• Jan. 1 — Check the welfare, 10:17 a.m. 53000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 1 — Trespassing, 12:52 p.m. Pine Dell Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 1 — Trespassing, 12:57 p.m. 53000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 1 — Alarm call, 3:46 p.m. Lodge Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 1 — Suspicious person, 5:53 p.m. Pine Dell Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 1 — Civil dispute, 9:47 p.m. 53000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 2 — Public assist, 1 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 2 — Trespassing, 12:26 a.m. Forest Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 2 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 1:05 p.m. Ridgeview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 2 — Assist other department, 2:13 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 2 — Trespassing, 2:51 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 2 — Noise complaint, 8:57 p.m. Howland Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 2 — Check the welfare, 8:14 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 3 — Alarm call, 4:37 a.m. Tahquitz View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 3 — Assist other department, 3:33 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 4 — Trespassing, 8:23 a.m. 53000 block of Doubleview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 4 — Alarm call, 11:17 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 4 — Public disturbance, 1:39 p.m. Riverside County Playground Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 4 — Alarm call, 3:31 p.m. Tahquitz View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 4 — Public disturbance, 10:34 p.m. Country Club Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 5 — Incorrigible minor, 3:55 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 6 — Alarm call, 10:07 a.m. 55000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 6 — Runaway child, 9:59 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Report taken.

• Jan. 7 — Suspicious person, 5:42 p.m. Oakwood St. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Jan. 1 — Alarm call, 9:04 a.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 4 — Public disturbance, 5:41 p.m. Silver Fir Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 5 — Unlawful entry, 11:36 a.m. Silver Fir Dr. Unfounded.

• Jan. 5 — Vandalism, 6:51 p.m. Pine Ridge Rd. Unfounded.

• Jan. 7 — Noise complaint, 11:02 p.m. Pineavista Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• Jan. 6 — 911 call, 4:15 a.m. Devils Ladder Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 6 — 911 call, 10:09 a.m. Devils Ladder Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 7 — 911 call, 6:58 p.m. Devils Ladder Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 7 — 911 call, 7:52 p.m. Devils Ladder Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• Jan. 1 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 1 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 1 — Civil dispute, 9:09 a.m. Deer Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 1 — Harassing phone calls, 12:58 p.m. Address withheld. Unfounded.

• Jan. 3 — 911 call, 1:27 p.m. Cryer Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 7 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 2:23 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Jan. 4 — Assist other department, 12:51 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 4 — Vehicle theft, 6:32 p.m. 47000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Unfounded.

• Jan. 5 — Trespassing, 11:15 a.m. Bonita Vista Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Jan. 6 — Public assist, 5:40 p.m. 47000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Report taken.

• Jan. 7 — Found property, 1:24 p.m. 70000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Report taken.

• Jan. 7 — Harassing phone calls, 5:18 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.