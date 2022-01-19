The Town Crier is available from more than 10 locations around our Hill, and by USPS mail to the Idyllwild and Mountain Center mailboxes of TC Members. It is delivered to homes of Members from Hawaii to Maine — and Members in Canada read their TCs online. Many of these folk have second homes on our Hill, and they want to know about the goods and services available right here in our community.

As more and more businesses and organizations return to full operation, they’ll be running ads in the TC seeking to hire much-needed new employees and to let customers and clients know their new business hours, wares and fares, and return-to-full-operations specials.

But businesses both on and off our Hill need to know their Town Crier ads really do work for them. So, tell them you saw their ads in the Town Crier — please!

More than 2,000 U.S. newspapers have disappeared during the past 15 years, hundreds of them in California — the Town Crier does not wish to depart with them. The Town Crier continues to serve us all because of supporting advertising and our Membership model. Both are essential to our newspaper’s continued existence.

Many thanks to our Town Crier advertisers — and to our Members and all our readers for supporting our advertisers, for renewing your memberships and for there-by keeping the TC serving our Hill community.