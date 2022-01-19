The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.4-magnitude earthquake 6 miles north-northwest of Idyllwild at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at a depth of 7.8 miles.

A 2.4-magnitude followed at 8:44 a.m. about 6 miles north-northwest of Idyllwild.

USGS also reported a 3.9-magnitude earthquake at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 14 miles east-southeast of Anza. The earthquake was felt as a jolt in the Idyllwild area.

USGS reported about 10 more quakes in the area following the 3.9 that night through the following day from 2.0- to 2.9-magnitude.