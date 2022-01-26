Eric Alexander Lang, 46, of Garden Grove, arrested in Idyllwild on residential burglary and other charges, has a preliminary hearing planned for Thursday, Feb. 3, in Riverside County Superior Court.

A preliminary hearing is a pre-trial event before a judge to examine the evidence and determine whether a crime has been committed and whether enough sufficient cause exists to believe the suspect committed it.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office charged him with felony burglary; felony conviction of a felon and narcotic addict owning or possessing a firearm; and misdemeanor driving with a suspected/revoked California driver’s license with DUI/drugs. Lang pleaded not guilty to all counts.

At about 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) Hemet Mountain Station deputies were dispatched to the 29000 block of Highway 243, regarding a residential burglary.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they found that the suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival in a vehicle,” said RCSD Correctional Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro.

“A short time later, deputies located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect was arrested without incident. Located inside the vehicle was the property taken during the residential burglary.”

Lang was booked into Cois Byrd Detention Center for residential burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation. He is being held without bail.