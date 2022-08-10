While we’re experiencing yet another surging Omicron variant called BA.5, along with monkey pox and even a polio wave, our community’s essential workers soldier on, serving the public and meeting our needs while risking their own health in the process.

As we’ve pointed out before, these folk staff our health service centers, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, ambulances, help center, food distribution projects, post offices, markets, pharmacy, library, water districts, restaurants, filing stations, stores, shops and shuttle services, among others.

And another big thank you to the big-rig drivers, and the UPS, FedEx and other delivery service personnel who come up our Hill to keep us all supplied in this third year of uncertain times.

We sincerely appreciate and thank you all.