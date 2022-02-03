An Idyllwild woman, traveling with family, was killed in a Friday afternoon solo traffic collision in Anza, according to California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Jason Montez.

Leslie Schotz, 34, was a passenger in a silver 2000 Toyota 4Runner driven by her husband, William Austin, 36, of Idyllwild. At about 1:30 p.m., Austin was traveling westbound on Highway 371 at between 40 and 45 mph when the right tires drifted onto the right shoulder of the highway. Austin tried to correct the 4Runner but it spun out on the traffic lanes, hitting a dirt berm and rolling down the embankment.

Montez said Schotz was possibly ejected but the crash is still under investigation as to whether she was restrained when the collision occurred.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A 2-year-old female suffered moderate injuries. Austin and a 6-year-old male were not injured.

At 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, Joel Amato, 56, of Delaware, Ohio, was driving a black 2020 GMC Yukon westbound on Highway 74 east of Palm Canyon Drive at about 45 mph when he made an unsafe turn to the right, traveled onto a dirt shoulder and hit a dirt/rock embankment.

The Yukon came to rest on the north shoulder. Amato was not injured. Valley Auto towed the vehicle.

Montez said several crash reports last week were not completed and will be reported later.