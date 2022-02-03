The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit (AU) responded to a report of three stranded hikers on the Cactus to Cloud Trail in the San Jacinto Mountains Saturday, Jan. 29.

The hikers could not safely move due to the snow and ice conditions and were at an altitude of about 7,900 feet.

An AU helicopter hoisted a rescue technician to the hikers, who were fitted in harnesses. All three hikers were hoisted to the helicopter and flown down to the Palm Springs Tram Visitor’s Center after the rescue technician was back in the helicopter.