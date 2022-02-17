Harry Albert Wiedenhaupt II died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at age 76, at LLMC in Murrieta. Death was caused by work-related COPD, acute respiratory arrest and various underlying long-term health issues.

He lived in Idyllwild with his wife of 54 years (Sharon) and two sons Harry Albert III and Lance Ryan for 20 years (1979-1999).

He was born July 17, 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He graduated from Arlington High School in Indianapolis and attended Riverside Community College in Riverside where he studied business administration.

He owned and operated three businesses during his lifetime. He was president of the Mountain Area Horse Association, and also enjoyed golf, fishing and boating. He was a skilled mariner, a Cowboys fan and an accomplished musician on the trumpet.

Harry always put God first in his life and will be remembered for his service to many widows. He was a member and a deacon of The Worldwide Church of God/United Church of God from 1975 to his death.

Memorial arrangements are pending at a future time and place.