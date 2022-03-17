Tom Hawthorne, although not a permanent resident of Idyllwild, had a huge impact on the community for the last 70 years. He was instrumental in the Community of Christ Church buying Buckhorn Camp in the 1950s and he spent the remaining years of his life bringing his family to Buckhorn every year for camp, serving on the board, refurbishing the cabins, bathrooms and roads at Buckhorn; and building the Buckhorn Gym.

In 2019, together with Dave and Loie Butterfield, they purchased Town Hall which was slated to be sold. They helped refurbish it and eventually gave it back to the community.

Tom and his wife Dorothy had a vacation home here in Idyllwild for the last 27 years, and their daughter Chris owns Silver Pines Lodge where Tom spent many hours greeting customers.

He is most well known in San Diego for being the Caterpillar Tractor dealer for more than 50 years.

Tom passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at his home in Escondido at the age of 93.

Services will be held at The Church in Rancho Bernardo at 1 p.m. Wednesday March 23. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buckhorn Camp or Elizabeth Hospice.