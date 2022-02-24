At 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department “Hemet deputies responded to the 54600 block of North Circle Drive in reference to a domestic violence related call for service,” according to Sgt. Edward Soto.

“Upon arrival, deputies spoke with all parties involved and determined Michael [Jacob] Justus, 53-year-old resident of Idyllwild, committed several crimes to include elder abuse and battery,” he said.

Justus was arrested and transported to the Larry D. Smith Correctional facility. Bail was set at $25,000. As of Monday, Feb. 21, Justus was still in custody, according to online inmate information.

A felony in-custody arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Riverside County Superior Court where the defendant was to enter pleas to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office’s filed felony charges of two counts of cruelty to elder/adult and one count of inflicting corporal injury.