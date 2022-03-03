Parents look on as newly enrolled Cub Scouts of Pack 96 listen to Camp Emerson Ranger Alan Larson while he gives them a tour at the camp recently. Photo by Ana Maruca

Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Cub Scout Pack 96 was officially rechartered Feb. 4, 2022, after many interested parents and families worked behind-the-scenes over several months.

As of the date, more than 20 children are enrolled in the program. The pack serves boys and girls, grades kindergarten to fifth, in Idyllwild and surrounding communities.

The charter sponsor once again is American Legion Post 800, and Post Commander Paul White serves as the charter representative.

The Scouts meet at 4 p.m. every Friday at Camp Emerson, the local BSA camp.

The pack’s original dissolution occurred in 2007, and then again in 2010. The pack was restarted in 2018, faced some challenges in 2019 and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was unable to continue in 2020.

Camp Emerson, founded in 1919, is the longest operating Boy Scout camp west of Mississippi. It’s 160 acres has facilities that include a lodge, kitchen and dining hall, boat house, trading post, cabins, numerous tent camping sites, boys-and-girls restrooms and more. Outdoor recreation includes a lake and dock, heated pool, archery and shooting ranges, a recently built 60-foot climbing tower, amphitheater, large group fire pits, spacious open meadows and more than 25 miles of hiking trails.

The pack is raising money for supplies and to fund a Cub Scout Resident Camp this summer at Camp Emerson.

The first fundraiser is a pancake breakfast at the post from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9. The cost is $10 per child and $12 per adult, and includes pancakes, bacon, eggs, coffee and juice.

For more information, call Committee Chair Ana Maruca at 619-731-2127.