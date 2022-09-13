nificant events other than the usual weekly meetings, book clubs and spiritual events followed by Labor Day weekend barbecues, music and art shows.

But before the three-day weekend was completely over, at 3:37 p.m. Monday, Labor Day, a wildfire was reported in Valle Vista, an unincorporated area outside of Hemet just below the mountains on Fairview Avenue at Bautista Road.

By 10 p.m., the fire was at 2,000 acres, 5% contained and had taken two civilian lives and injured one other who were trying to escape in a car from their Avery Canyon Road property.

Inspiration Point Wednesday night looking out over the Fairview Fire.

PHOTO BY JOEL FEINGOLD

An Incident Command Center (ICC) formed quickly and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire brought in both ground and air resources to fight the quickly moving blaze.

Fairview Fire plumes looking from Highway 243 out to Inspiration Point at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

PHOTO BY JOEL FEINGOLD

But high-record temperatures hampered efforts as fingers of flames spread toward not only Hemet, but Sage, Anza, Mountain Center and Temecula.

Inspiration Point Thursday night looking at the Fairview Fire’s flank that made it into Bautista Canyon and up Rouse Ridge where firefighters were able to hold it back from threatening Idyllwild, Mountain Center and Garner Valley.

PHOTO BY JOEL FEINGOLD

Evacuation orders (mandatory) and warnings were set in place and Hemet Unified School District canceled all school classes. This would be the case for the rest of the week as the fire continued to spread into thousands of acres, some of which had not burned in decades.

Inspiration Point Friday morning looking toward Hemet after a long night of firefighting.

PHOTO BY PETER SZABADI

Community meetings were held in Garner Valley and Temecula to explain firefighting strategies, conditions and fire behavior. The fire’s behavior was unpredictable, one fire chief said, a common sentiment fire officials have expressed about wildfires throughout the West over the past decade or so.

By Tuesday afternoon, the fire was approaching Bautista Creek, a concern that it would move into Bautista Canyon and threaten Mountain Center. It eventually did cross into the canyon and up Rouse Ridge. Radio traffic considered evacuating Mountain Center and Idyllwild. But firefighters, with the help of the Rouse Ridge control road, were able to hold it back 2 miles from Highway 74.

Hurricane Kay was expected to impact the fire area Friday. Though that might mean moisture to cool temperatures and dampen the fire, it also meant strong winds that could fuel the flames more.

Along with death and injury, the fire destroyed structures in Valle Vista and Sage. Wednesday night, both Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, and Sage Road were closed. The fire had burned 11,500 acres and was still only 5% contained. By Thursday morning, it was nearly 19,000 acres — mostly an increase in the Sage area — but with no increase in containment.

That evening, Highway 371 was closed, as well as westbound Highway 74 from Palm Desert as the fire grew to nearly 24,000 acres. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Riverside County. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors was expected to do the same at its Tuesday, Sept. 13, meeting.

Then came the remnants of the hurricane Friday morning and as moisture fell throughout the fire area, mandatory evacuation orders started becoming warnings and highways began reopening. Sunday, Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center was the last to reopen in the mountains.

MAP COURTESY NWS

Since Friday night, the fire has remained at 28,307 and is now 62% contained as of Tuesday morning. The mountain communities escaped this inferno whose cause is under investigation.

Many local weekend events, including the Idyllwild Animal Rescue Friends’ Friday afternoon fundraiser and Robyn Winks’ mental hygiene series, were postponed or canceled.

Structures destroyed numbered 21 with four damaged. Minor structures destroyed numbered 14 with two damaged.

Two first responders were injured.

The Compton family were identified as the three civilians burned in the fire Monday — Ian, Tina and daughter Mikayla. Ian and Mikayla did not survive. Tina is in a burn unit with third-degree burns. She lost not only her family but her home, pets and belongings. A GoFundMe page for Tina is listed under The Compton Family.

To help other victims of the Fairview Fire, visit the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org.

The U.S. Forest Service, as well as numerous city and county agencies, are in cooperation with Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department to fight the Fairview Fire.