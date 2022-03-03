More than 2,000 U.S. newspapers have disappeared during the past 15 years, hundreds of them in California. The Town Crier has no intention of departing with them. But the Town Crier continues to serve us all only because of supporting advertising and our Membership model. Both are critical to our newspaper’s continued existence.

As more and more businesses and organizations are returning to full operation, they are running ads in the Town Crier seeking to hire much-needed new employees, and to let customers and clients know their new business hours, wares and fares, and return-to-full-operations specials.

Businesses both on and off our Hill need to know their Town Crier ads work for them. So, please patronize our advertisers and tell them you saw their ads in the Town Crier.

The Town Crier is available from more than 11 locations around our Hill, and in the USPS mailboxes of TC Members in Idyllwild and Mountain Center. It is mailed to the homes of Members from Hawaii to Maine, and Members in Canada read their TCs online. Many of these folk have second homes on our Hill, and they want to know about the goods and services available here in our community and its surrounding areas.

Many thanks to our Town Crier advertisers, to our Members and to all our readers for renewing your Memberships, for supporting our advertisers, and for, thereby, keeping the TC serving you on our Hill.