Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Feb. 21 to 27.

• Feb. 21 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 1:30 a.m. Temecula.

Feb. 21 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 1:41 a.m. Temecula.

Feb. 21 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 1:48 a.m. Temecula.

Feb. 21 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 1:53 a.m. Temecula.

Feb. 21 — Public service assist, 8:25 a.m. Meadow Dr.

• Feb. 21 — Public service assist, 10:13 a.m. Meadow Dr.

• Feb. 21 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 2:11 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• Feb. 21 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 2:17 p.m. Oak Knoll Rd., Pine Cove.

• Feb. 22 — Public service assist, 3:52 p.m. Oakwood St.

• Feb. 23 — EMS call, transport person, 7:27 a.m. Marian View Dr.

• Feb. 23 — Public service assist, 10:15 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Feb. 24 — EMS call, transport person, 2:23 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• Feb. 24 — Unintentional smoke detector activation, no fire, 9:23 a.m. Fern Valley Rd.

• Feb. 24 — EMS call, transport person, 10:49 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Feb. 26 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 10:39 a.m. N. Circle Dr.

• Feb. 26 — EMS call, provide BLS, 2:06 p.m. N. Circle Dr.

• Feb. 26 — EMS call, provide ALS, 8:13 p.m. Manzanita Dr.

• Feb. 27 — EMS call, provide ALS, 1:02 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Feb. 27 — EMS call, provide ALS, 11:38 a.m. Rim Rock Rd.

• Feb. 27 — EMS call, provide ALS, 8:25 p.m. Tollgate Rd.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, Feb. 21 to 27.

Pine Cove

• Feb. 21 — Traumatic injuries, 2:08 p.m.

• Feb. 25 — Intentional overdose, 2:56 a.m.

• Feb. 26 — Chest pain, 2:08 p.m.

• Feb. 26 — Fuel spilling outside, 6 p.m.

• Feb. 27 — Allergies, 1:39 p.m.

• Feb. 27 — Allergies, 7:52 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Feb. 21 — Traumatic injuries, 2:08 p.m.

• Feb. 21 — Traffic collision, 2:16 p.m.

• Feb. 21 — Unknown medical, 4:06 p.m.

• Feb. 21 — Electrocution, 6:30 p.m.

• Feb. 22 — Traumatic injuries, 10:20 a.m.

• Feb. 22 — Traffic collision, 12:35 p.m.

• Feb. 22 — Residential structure fire, 1:25 p.m.

• Feb. 22 — Traffic collision, 8:05 p.m.

• Feb. 23 — Traffic collision, 7:45 a.m.

• Feb. 25 — Breathing problems, 11:05 a.m.

Pinyon

• Feb. 21 — Traffic collision, 12:49 p.m.

• Feb. 21 — Fire, false alarm, 3:03 p.m.

• Feb. 23 — Fire, false alarm, 10:44 a.m.

• Feb. 26 — Aircraft emergency, 9:57 a.m.

• Feb. 26 — Fall, 4:01 p.m.

• Feb. 27 — Fire, false alarm, 1:11 p.m.

• Feb. 27 — Vegetation fire, 2:42 p.m.

• Feb. 27 — Vegetation fire, 3:06 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Feb. 19 to 25.

Idyllwild

• Feb. 19 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 5:36 a.m. Fernleaf Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 20 — Assist other department, 11:58 a.m. Rim Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 20 — Vandalism, 1:55 p.m. 53000 block of Marian View Dr. Unfounded.

• Feb. 20 — Public disturbance, 6:56 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 21 — Public assist, 3:11 p.m. Falling Leaf Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 21 — Check the welfare, 8:44 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 23 — Alarm call, 6:30 p.m. Pioneer Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 24 — Check the welfare, 1:35 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 24 — Battery, 8:55 a.m. Strawberry Valley Dr. Report taken.

• Feb. 24 — Public assist, 8:58 a.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 24 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 9:06 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 24 — Public disturbance, 3:58 p.m. Ridgeview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 24 — Vandalism, 10:56 p.m. 53000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 25 — Battery, 1:11 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Unfounded.

• Feb. 25 — Harassing phone calls, 9 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Feb. 21 — Assist other department, 2:41 p.m. Oak Knoll Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Feb. 19 — Public disturbance, 12:49 p.m. 25000 block of Marion Ridge Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 21 — Suspicious person, 12:25 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 24 — 911 call from business, 11:20 a.m. 25000 block of Franklin Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 24 — 911 call from business, 11:37 a.m. 25000 block of Franklin Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 25 — Suspicious vehicle, 9:21 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• Feb. 20 — Suspicious circumstance, 1:52 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 21 — Check the welfare, 9:57 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 21 — Public assist, 2:14 p.m. Morris Ranch Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 23 — Assist other department, 8:38 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• Feb. 19 — Vandalism, 11:22 a.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Feb. 19 — Check the welfare, 7:06 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 19 — Check the welfare, 12:19 p.m. 21000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 19 — Public disturbance, 5:05 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 19 — Suicide threat, 6:42 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 19 — Assist other department, 9:04 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 23 — Incorrigible minor, 11:58 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 24 — Alarm call, 5:36 p.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.