Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, Feb. 28 to March 6.

• Feb. 28 — Traffic crash with injuries, 12:35 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• Feb. 28 — Public service assist, 4:16 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Feb. 28 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 8:05 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• March 3 — Smoke scare, odor of smoke, 7:30 a.m. Riverside County Playground Rd.

• March 3 — Medical assist, 3:30 p.m. Marian View Dr.

• March 3 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 5:35 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• March 4 — EMS call, provide BLS, 9:25 p.m. Porivde BLS Deerfoot Ln.

• March 4 — Traffic/pedestrian crash, 9:50 p.m. Provide ALS. Hwy. 243.

• March 4 — Water program. 10:50 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• March 5 — System malfunction, 12:11 a.m. N. Circle Dr.

• March 5 — EMS call, provide ALS, 09:08 a.m. N. Circle Dr.

• March 5 — EMS call provide ALS, 10:27 a.m. Marian View Dr.

• March 5 — EMS call, provide ALS, 12:49 p.m. Saunders Meadow Rd.

• March 5 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4:53 p.m. Marian View Dr.

• March 5 — Traffic crash with inuries, 5:54 p.m. Hwy. 243.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, Feb. 28 to March 6.

Pine Cove

• March 4 — Traffic crash, vehicle vs. pedestrian, 9:50 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Feb. 28 — Traffic crash, 12:35 p.m.

• March 1 — Fire, false alarm, 6:51 p.m.

• March 2 — Abdominal pain, 7:18 p.m.

• March 3 — Sick person, 2:52 p.m.

• March 4 — Cardiac arrest, 9:15 p.m.

• March 6 — Diabetic problems, 7:30 p.m.

Pinyon

• March 2 — Other, miscellaneous, 1:40 p.m.

• March 2 — Traffic crash, 5:47 p.m.

• March 2 — Intentional overdose, 6:34 p.m.

• March 4 — Vegetation fire, 6:435 p.m.

• March 5 — Seizures, 3:11 p.m.

• March 5 — Seizures, 4:45 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Feb. 26 to March 4.

Idyllwild

• Feb. 27 — Civil dispute, 9:04 p.m. 53000 block of Doubleview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 27 — 911 call from business, 1:07 a.m. Maranatha Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 27 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 11:40 a.m. 24000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 27 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 11:51 a.m. Pine Dell Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 27 — Trespassing, 11:57 a.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 27 — Trespassing, 12:06 p.m. Forest Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 28 — Alarm call, 12:42 a.m. Fernleaf Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 1 — Area check, 7:58 a.m. Bluegrass Ct. Handled by deputy.

• March 1 — Trespassing, 10:46 a.m. 53000 block of Doubleview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 2 — Suicide threat, 7:55 a.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• March 2 — Vandalism, 8:14 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

• March 2 — Shots fired, 9:19 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 2 — Found property, 9:22 a.m. 53000 block of Doubleview Dr. Unfounded.

• March 2 — Trespassing, 6:26 p.m. Maranatha Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 2 — Check the welfare, 8:44 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 3 — Check the welfare, 1:58 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 3 — Public disturbance, 3:32 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

• March 3 — Unknown trouble, 8:06 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 3 — Suspicious circumstance, 9:56 p.m. Jameson Rd. Handled by deputy.

• March 4 — Suspicious circumstance, 4:11 a.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 4 — 911 call, 8:56 a.m. Forest Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 4 — Vandalism, 10:56 p.m. 53000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 4 — Assist other department, 9:16 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 4 — Assault w/deadly weapon, 9:47 p.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

Mountain Center

• Feb. 27 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 12:33 p.m. Pacific Crest National Scenic. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Feb. 26 — Public disturbance, 12:40 p.m. Laurel Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 27 — Assist other department, 8:59 a.m. Canyon Breeze Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 28 — Alarm call, 8:04 a.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• March 2 — Attempt warrant service, 8:21 a.m. Address withheld. Warrant.

• March 3 — Unknown trouble, 1:31 p.m. 52000 block of Sylvan Wy. Handled by deputy.

• March 4 — Kidnapping, 12:33 p.m. 52000 block of Pine Cove Rd. Unfounded.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• March 2 — Shooting at occupied dwelling, 3:35 p.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Feb. 27 — Alarm call, 11:52 p.m. Skyview Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 28 — Suspicious person, 11:09 a.m. 47000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• March 2 — Check the welfare, 9:57 a.m. 46000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• March 4 — Alarm call, 11:42 p.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.