California Highway Patrol (CHP) Public Information Officer Jason Montez reported several traffic crashes over the past few weeks.

At 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, Sergio Garcia-Montoya, 50, of San Bernardino, was driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord eastbound on Highway 74 below Mountain Center greater than 10 mph when he collided with a black 2009 Texas Pride two-axle trailer being towed behind a disabled black 2007 Chevy Silverado.

The icy conditions had caused the Silverado to slide off the highway, leaving the trailer on the roadway.

Garcia-Montoya complained of pain but was not transported.

At 6:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Miriam Andrews, 65, of Idyllwild, was driving a silver 2002 Chevy Tracker northbound on Highway 243 south of Twin Pines Road when she unsafely stayed to the right side on a left curve. The front end of her vehicle went through a chainlink fence, and over bushes and vegetation on private property. Andrews was unable to recall specific events of the crash.

At 2:10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, Elizabeth Walker, 36, of Mountain Center, was driving a blue 1999 Ford Explorer west bound on Highway 74 at 40 to 45 mph when, due to intoxication, she was unable to safely negotiate a curve, crossed over the double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic and the vehicle rolled over onto the north shoulder of the highway.

Walker left the scene but CHP found her at a nearby residence. She was arrested on charges of DUI with poor driving, over 0.08% alcohol content and resisting/obstructing/delaying a police officer.

She was uninjured and Idyllwild Garage towed the vehicle.

At 6:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, Danielle James, 34, of Lafayette, Colorado, was driving a gray 2017 Honda CRV eastbound on Highway 74 west of Carrizo Road at 50 to 55 mph when she veered to the left across the double-yellow lines.

She traveled into the path of Donna Varesi, 70, of Mountain Center, who was driving a silver 2009 Honda CRV about 40 to 45 mph. The left front of James’ vehicle collided with the right front of Varesi’s, coming to rest on the north slope in a westerly direction while Varesi’s vehicle came to rest on the south slope in an easterly direction.

Neither driver was injured. Valley Auto towed both vehicles.

At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, Sebastian Rodriguez-Duran, 39, of Escondido, was driving a black Ford F-150 east of Dry Creek on Highway 74 greater than 25 mph eastbound, and uphill in snowy and icy conditions.

Due to his unsafe speed for the roadway conditions, he was unable to negotiate a left turn in the roadway, continued straight toward a descending slope and the right front of the vehicle collided into the mountain, coming to rest and blocking the highway.

He suffered minor cuts and complained of pain but was not transported. Castellano’s in Hemet towed the vehicle.

At 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, Teah Poston, 21, of Temecula, was riding a black 2010 Triumph Bonneville motorcycle westbound on Highway 74 100 feet west of Oak Knoll Road at about 35 mph when she lost control and crossed over the double-yellow lines.

The Triumph’s left side collided with a black 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driving eastbound at about 30 mph by Robert Greene, 38, of Idyllwild. Poston was ejected from the motorcycle. American Medical Response transported her with multiple lacerations to Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley.

Her motorcycle was privately towed.