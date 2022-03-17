California Highway Patrol Public (CHP) Information Officer Jason Montez reported three recent crashes on Hill highways, the first in Idyllwild and the other two in Mountain Center.

At about noon Thursday, March 3, William Austin, 36, of Idyllwild, was driving a blue 1999 Toyota Avalon eastbound on Double View Drive at about 5 to 15 mph just east of Lookout Lane when he attempted to pass Thomas Titus, 30, also of Idyllwild, who was stopped eastbound on the same street in a white 2007 Ford F150 in the same lane.

As Austin attempted to pass, the right side of his vehicle struck the left side of Titus’ vehicle causing minor damage to the Ford’s taillight. No one was injured and the vehicles were driven away.

At about 6:50 p.m. Friday, March 4, Bryn Raymond, 41, of Aguanga, was driving a silver 2013 Kia Sorento about 30 mph westbound on Highway 74 approaching McCall Park Road.

Heavy fog created a visibility of about 20 feet. Raymond’s unsafe speed resulted in her inability to safely negotiate the left curve in the road. The vehicle went right and plummeted over the side of the mountain, rolling over and crashing onto a rocky area.

Raymond was not injured. Idyllwild Garage towed the vehicle.

At about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, Armando Morales Jr., 24, of San Jacinto, was driving a silver 2020 Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 74 near McGaugh Road at about 60 mph when he steered to the right and left the roadway, traveling onto the north shoulder, striking a metal guardrail and continuing out of control down a dirt embankment.

When the CHP officer arrived, the vehicle was located in the dirt and brush on its roof.

Morales had a minor injury but chose to seek his own medical aid. Idyllwild Garage towed the vehicle.