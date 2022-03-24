While we’re bracing for yet another COVID surge, our community’s essential workers press on, serving the public and meeting our needs while risking their own health in the process. These folk staff our health centers, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, ambulances, help center, food distribution projects, post offices, markets, pharmacy, library, water districts, restaurants, filling stations, stores, shops and shuttle services, among others.

And let’s please continue to thank those from off our Hill –– truck drivers and delivery service personnel –– who keep us all supplied into our third year of uncertain times.

We sincerely appreciate and thank you all.