The U.S. Forest Service responded to a vegetation at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, off Highway 74 in the Bee Canyon shooting area, according to San Bernardino National Forest Public Information Officer Zachary Behrens.

Though this was in the Forest Service’s response area, Cal Fire and Idyllwild Fire also responded under a mutual aid agreement.

“It burned to the top of a ridgeline, totaling 1.5 acres in light grass and shrubs,” said Behrens. “It was contained that evening. The cause remains under investigation.”