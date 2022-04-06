Garfield

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the ARF cats met the new dog Lola.

Phil: Big, big news!

Harley: Yippee! What is it?

Lola: My dog friend Lola was adopted last week. She is in the perfect home!

Phil: That is such great news. But there’s more! ARF has two new dogs and two new cats.

Whiskers: I think they’re coming in right now.

Tiny: Hello everyone! I’m Tiny, a 2-½-year-old Maltese. Aren’t I cute?

Harley: You are cute, but there is something different about you.

Tiny: Well, I’m recently blind, but other than that, I am a very happy boy! I love to play, I like other small dogs, and I like children who are maybe 9 years and older. I’m only 10 pounds.

Phil: Who is the puppy behind you?

Newman: (entering the room) Hello. I’m Newman, a puppy who was born on Jan. 8. Right now I’m only 14 pounds. Supposedly I am a husky-terrier mix. I like other dogs and don’t care about cats. My foster says I’m pretty mellow, for a puppy.

Paisley: And speaking of ARF cats, here are the two new members of our cattery.

Magic: (jumping into the room) Ta-da! I’m Magic, a young girl who is a tabby.

Garfield: And I’m Garfield, an orange and white tabby. I’m a friendly boy.

Magic: And I’m a super-friendly girl!

Pepper: You know, I think it’s been a while since ARF had so many cats who aren’t shy.

Lola: And they’re so friendly!

Paisley: All of us would fit into any family so easily.

Don: Again, I think ARF has a new family member for just about any household.

Phil: People just need to stop by or give ARF a call.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.