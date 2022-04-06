Brendan Steele fired three-under-par golf at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio last week, posting 68-74-71-72 — 285 to finish in a tie for 48th place in the 100-year-old tournament he won in 2011, his first year on the PGA Tour.

The native Idyllwilder scored one eagle, nine birdies, eight bogeys and one double-bogey while averaging drives of 318.7 yards into 57% of the fairways and hitting 62.5% of the greens in regulation. His putting was average against the field.

Brendan now stands in 57th place on the PGA’s

FedExCup points list, and he now is ranked 139th on the Official World Golf Rankings.

B has this week off.