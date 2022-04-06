Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, March 28 to April 3.

• March 28 — EMS call, provide advanced life support 6:07 p.m. Hwy. 317.

• March 29 — EMS call, provide ALS, 1:05 p.m. Alderwood St.

• March 29 — Public service assist, 1:28 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• April 1 — Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke, provide apparatus, 9:24 a.m. Hwy. 74.

• April 1 — Public service asst, 5 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• April 1 — Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke, 6:34 p.m. Robin Lane.

• April 1 — EMS call, provide ALS, 10:20 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• April 2 — Smoke scare, odor of smoke, establish safe area, 9 a.m. Double View Dr.

• April 2 — EMS call, provide basic life support, 5:25 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• April 3 — EMS call, provide ALS, 1:22 a.m. Marian View Dr.

• April 3 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, March March 28 to April 3.

Pine Cove

• March 31 — Power lines down, 4:36 p.m.

• April 2 — Unknlown medical alarm, 7:26 a.m.

• April 2 — Fall, 10:14 p.m.

Garner Valley

• March 28 — Traffic crash, 5:51 p.m.

• March 31 — Structure fire, 10:56 a.m.

• April 1 — Fall, 10:01 a.m.

• April 1 — Vehicle fire, 7:08 p.m.

• April 1 — Abdominal pain, 9:54 p.m.

Pinyon

• March 30 — Residential structure fire, 10:33 p.m.

• March 31 — Breathing problems, 7:07 a.m.

• April 2 — Traffic crash, 6:01 p.m.

• April 3 — Hemorrhage, 5:03 a.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, March 26 to April 1.

Idyllwild

• March 26 — Lost hiker, 12:46 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 26 — Suicide threat, 10:57 p.m. Address withheld. Unfounded.

• March 28 — Fraud, 11:54 a.m. Glen Rd. Handled by deputy.

• March 29 — 911 call, 12:29 a.m. Maranatha Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 31 — Public assist, 8:32 a.m. Saddle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• March 31 — Follow-up, 4:03 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• April 1 — Follow-up, 8:32 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• April 1 — Suspect info, 8:54 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• April 1 — Check the welfare, 2:55 p.m. 53000 block of Tollgate Rd. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• March 28 — Trespassing, 8:39 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• March 26 — Lost property, 10:40 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 27 — Silent alarm, 12:52 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• March 29 — Miscellaneous criminal, 11:09 a.m. 52000 block of Sylvan Wy. Handled by deputy.

• March 31 — Alarm call, 4:47 p.m. 52000 block of Pine Ridge6Rd. Handled by deputy.

• March 31 — Public disturbance, 5:07 p.m. Laurel Trl. Handled by deputy.

• April 1 — Alarm call, 2:37 p.m. 52000 block of Pine Ridge Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• March 26 — Barking dog, 10:44 p.m. Lynx St. Handled by deputy.

• March 27 — Trespassing, 2:21 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 29 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 1:18 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• March 30 — Unknown trouble, 1:17 p.m. 16000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• March 31 — Trespassing, 5:05 p.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• March 28 — Alarm call, 10:10 p.m. Stonewood Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• March 30 — Public assist, 1:19 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.