At 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, an Earth Day film festival begins online at https://wildandscenicfilmfestival.org. The festival may be streamed on-demand through April 29. The Wild and Scenic Film Festival showcases the year’s top environmental and adventure films about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy and climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, agriculture,and indigenous cultures. Visit https://browercenter.org/wsff-2022/ and get $5 off each ticket with code CCLP2P. A portion of the proceeds go to support the Palms to Pines Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby that includes Idyllwild.