Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Monday to Sunday, April 4 to 10.

• April 4 — Public service assist, 1:40 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• April 4 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 11:53 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• April 4 — EMS call, provide ALS, 6:07 p.m. N. Circle Dr.

• April 5 — Gas leak, 6:28 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• April 6 — Traffic crash, provide manpower, 5:42 p.m. Hwy. 243.

• April 7 — Cooking fire, confined to container, 2:18 a.m. Hwy. 243.

• April 8 — Public service, 11 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• April 8 — Smoke detector activation, no fire, unintentional, 7:56 p.m. Pine Crest Ave.

• April 9 — Public service assist, 11:45 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• April 9 — EMS call, provide ALS, 9:43 p.m. Scenic Dr.

• April 9 — Smoke scare, odor of smoke, 11:03 p.m. Hwy. 74.

Riverside County Fire / Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Monday to Sunday, April 4 to 10.

Pine Cove

• April 5 — Fainting, 1:57 p.m.

• April 6 — Sick person, 2:40 a.m.

• April 6 — Traffic crash, 5:42 p.m.

• April 7 — Fire, false alarm, 2:17 a.m.

• April 9 — Fainting, 12:47 p.m.

Garner Valley

• April 4 — Fall, 9:32 p.m.

• April 7 — Fire, false alarm, 2:17 p.m.

• April 8 — Vegetation fire, 3:06 p.m.

• April 9 — Fall, 11:13 a.m.

• April 9 — Fire, false alarm, 11:02 p.m.

• April 10 — Breathing problems, 7:36 p.m.

Pinyon

• April 4 — Traffic cras, 7:55 p.m.

• April 5 — Fire, 1:44 p.m.

• April 5 — Vegetation fire, 2:33 p.m.

• April 6 — Breathing problems, 8:26 a.m.

• April 6 — Fainting, 10:28 a.m.

• April 7 — Fire assist, 3:45 p.m.

• April 7 — Multi-family structure fire, 5:44 p.m.

• April 8 — Outside fire, 10:47 a.m.

• April 8 — Vehicle vs. motorcycle, 9:15 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, April 2 to 8.

Idyllwild

• April 2 — Vandalism, 12:11 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

• April 2 — Vehicle code violation, 5:12 p.m. Cassler Dr. Handled by deputy.

• April 2 — Vandalism, 6:19 p.m. 26000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Unfounded.

• April 2 — Public disturbance, 12:54 p.m. Live Oak St. Handled by deputy.

• April 2 — Vandalism, 6:15 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Arrest made.

• April 2 — Assault w/deadly weapon, 6:24 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• April 5 — Follow-up, 8:05 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• April 5 — Alarm call, 2:00 a.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• April 5 — Fraud, 3:34 p.m. Live Oak St. Unfounded.

• April 5 — Public disturbance, 5:35 p.m. Country Club Dr. Handled by deputy.

• April 5 — Alarm call, 8:21 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• April 5 — Alarm call, 10:40 p.m. Village Center Dr. Handled by deputy.

• April 6 — Harassing phone calls, 9:40 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• April 6 — Harassing phone calls, 9:40 a.m. Address withheld. Unfounded.

• April 6 — Public disturbance, 4:46 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• April 7 — Lost hiker, 4:59 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• April 7 — Burglary, 6:44 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• April 8 — Burglary, 2:20 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Report taken.

• April 8 — Noise complaint, 9:46 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• April 8 — Noise complaint, 11:22 p.m. Upper Rim Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• April 2 — Public disturbance, 1:24 p.m. Laurel Trl. Handled by deputy.

• April 6 — Unknown trouble, 2:37 a.m. Acorn Ln. Handled by deputy.

• April 6 — Brandishing/weapon – past, 1:20 p.m. Address undefined. Unfounded.

Pine Meadows /

Garner Valley

• April 5 — Check the welfare, 9:33 p.m. Tool Box Spring Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats / Twin Pines

• April 2 — Trespassing, 5:52 p.m. Coyote St. Handled by deputy.

• April 7 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 1:32 p.m. Coyote St. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• April 2 — Unknown trouble, 12:35 p.m. 27000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• April 5 — Trespassing, 10:18 a.m. Twin Pines Rd. Handled by deputy.

• April 7 — Trespassing, 1:39 p.m. 49000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• April 7 — Follow-up, 3:23 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• April 8 — Alarm call, 9:17 p.m. Box Elder St. Handled by deputy.