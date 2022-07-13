An Idyllwild man arrested on three felony charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and inflicting corporal punishment on a spouse or cohabitant has been convicted and sentenced in Riverside County Superior Court.

“On Monday, June 13, 2022, at 4:44 am, deputies responded to the 54200 block of Strawberry Drive, Idyllwild, regarding a domestic violence call for service,” said Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Media Information Bureau Sgt. Edward Soto. “Cal Fire responded and treated the involved parties for injuries sustained in the incident.”

At 5:11 a.m., Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Theodore James Giannioses, 27, on Strawberry Valley Drive and booked him into the Southwest Detention Center with a bail set at $55,000.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s (DA) Office filed three felony charges: making criminal threats with death or great bodily injury; inflicting corporal injury on a spouse; and false imprisonment.

“Defendant Giannioses pled guilty on [June 23] to count 1, making criminal threats, and was sentenced the same day to 180 days custody and 36 months of formal probation. Counts 2 and 3 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement,” said DA Public Information Officer John Hall.

“The defendant was also served with a criminal protective order for the victim and he was ordered to attend and successfully complete a probation department approved 52-week domestic violence program.”

The 180 days in jail includes 159 days of which must be served in the Work Release Program beginning Aug. 22.

As part of the probation, he must pay $500 to the Domestic Violence Fund; restitution to the victim; and perform 20 hours of community service through a nonprofit organization by Sept. 22, 2023.