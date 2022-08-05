On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, George Mitchell Valeur passed away peacefully at the age of 74 in his home in Morongo Valley.

George was born Dec. 7, 1947 in Riverside to Claude and Ruth (Roberson) Valeur. He was proud of his heritage, which included being the great-grandson of Nellie Coffman who was among the first few families to establish a business in downtown Palm Springs known as The Desert Inn. George grew up feeling like the “Prince of Palm Springs” roaming the sands with his cousins from the Kieley and Coffman families.

He went on to attend the University of Arizona, and became an unofficial desert historian with a passion for the local native tribes. From the back of a horse, he got to know the San Jacinto mountains and the desert floor better than most.

This cowboy was only tamed when he married the love of his life, Helen May Scott, on Aug. 2, 1979, and raised his children, Claudia and Scott, in Idyllwild.

George got his real estate license in 1985, and practiced real estate for 37 years in both the Idyllwild and Palm Springs areas

George had a heart of gold and generously gave of his time. He had been a board member of the Lions Club International in Idyllwild, Palm Springs and Morongo Valley. He served for a combined time of over 30 years in any capacity needed.

In his retirement years, George loved to spend time with his grandchildren, teaching them to love the beauty of the land around them, to respect its nature and honor its history.

George was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, son Scott Valeur and stepson Charles Beagle. He is survived by his sisters Louise and Amanda Valeur; stepchildren Chris and Bonnie (Morris) Beagle; daughter Claudia (Jody) Posey; grandchildren Buddy and Christal Beagle, Sydni (Daniel) Doty, Kaileb Toensing, Deja and Chaz Valeur, and Kevin, Toby and Brody Posey; and great grandchildren Bryli, Averi and Beau Doty.