Brendan Steele WILL play in the BMW Championship this week

By Jack Clark

Pro Golf Correspondent

I apologize to Brendan Steele and his family — including his parents, Kent and Jana Steele here in Idyllwild — and to our readers for my blunder in this week’s Town Crier.

I was under the very mistaken impression that a player not only needed to score high enough on the FedExCup list to advance to this week’s BMW Championship, but that he also had to make the cut in the previous playoff tournament round — in this case the FedExCup St. Jude Championship — to advance to the BMW. Not true! The FedExCup list itself is all controlling, and since Brendan currently stands 66th on that list, he’s within the top 70 and is eligible for this week’s BMW.

I owe it to Brendan Steele Superfan André Pilon of Montreal the information that my story this week was erroneous and needed correction. I am very grateful for that and for the opportunity to run my mea culpa and this correction.

I am pleased to run the correction that Brendan will indeed tee off this week in the $15 million BMW Championship on the Wilmington Country Club course, in Wilmington, Delaware, and that he’ll tee off on Thursday at 9:10 a.m. PT, and Friday at 6:10 a.m. PT, playing wth Matt Kuchar both days.

The BMW can be viewed Thursday and Friday on the Gofl Channel, with NBC taking over on the weekend. Brendan can be followed shot-for-shot in 3D on computer or cellphone using the TOURCast feature at the PGA Tour website.