Ben Pine went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Desert Regional Medical Center.

He was born in West Hollywood to Carrie and Paul Pine on Sept. 13, 1931.

He was educated at West Hollywood Elementary School and Bancroft Junior High, where he met his future wife at age 12 in Mrs. Taylor’s Social Living class.

He attended Hollywood High and UCLA, graduating in 1958 with a degree in business administration, a wife and two kids.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in Anchorage, Alaska.

His first job after college and his service was with IBM as a customer engineer in Phoenix, Arizona.

He began his own firm, Pine Company, marketing research data processing, many years ago with one employee, himself. And it flourished for 35 years with 150 employees, operating 24/7 and he as chief executive.

He was the ultimate Bruins fan although sometimes very critical of the Athletic Department. He served on its board of governors. He and his wife gave the Department of Spanish and Portuguese its first endowment —The Ben and Rue Pine Travel Award.

During his busy career days, he bought a cabin in Cedar Glen that they kept for 21 years, bringing all of their kids and grandkids for vacation time.

He and Rue were intrepid world travelers, visiting 51 countries with nary a cruise or tour except Tibet and the Galapagos where it was required. They rented a car and off they went. He went to Corfu, Greece 26 times over a period of 43 years and knew almost everyone in his village of Agios Stephanos.

He loved basketball, football, the opera and ballet. He was truly one of a kind — loving and generous. He was active with Rue at the Community Church where they began a small group program with the pastor.

He and Rue also were members of the Idyllwild Town Crier.

Ben and Rue moved to Idyllwild six years ago leaving Brentwood after 44 years in the same house. He was often heard to say, “Best thing we ever did!”

He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Rue, daughter, Pamela (Greg) Martin, son Paul (Juliet) Pine and adopted daughter Cory (Gary) Jacoby; and eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at Idyllwild Community Church with Pastor Bob Mitchell officiating. For more information, call the church office at 951-659-2935.