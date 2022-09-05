Update 10:07 p.m.: Hemet High School will be closed tomorrow due to the Fairview Fire. The fire is now at 2,000 acres and 5% contained. Two civilians have died and one civilian has been injured and taken to a hospital. The fire is headed a hard east. Both smoke and fire are visible from the Idyllwild area.

Earlier: Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department reported a fire in Valle Vista at 3:37 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. The location is at Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road. The fire was report4d to be 20 acres of light to medium vegetation burning at a rapid rate. No evacuations are underway.

Smoke is visible from the Idyllwild area.