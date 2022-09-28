Here is a summary of recent Hill water district activity:

At their Sept. 17 meeting, Fern Valley Water District directors unanimously approved a non-budgeted cost of $60,000 to upgrade 10 fire hydrants from 3-inch post to 6-inch commercial. This will cover a quarter of the remaining 40 hydrants to upgrade and required a revision to the Capital Improvement Projects.

In public comments at their Sept. 21 meeting, Idyllwild Water District (IWD) directors heard from local tree authority Deborah Geisinger about the need to remove what she called invasive cedar trees because they consume so much more water than native species. She said, “I promise you the creeks will start running again.” Since it was not an agenda item, President Charles Schelly asked her to bring a presentation back to the board for a future agenda item.

Water loss dropped to about 10% versus 19% last month.

IWD General Manager Leo Havener reported that he has sent feelers to Idyllwild Arts about purchasing property for the new wastewater treatment plant but had not heard back.

The board approved a revised employee manual 4-0 with Director Les Gin absent. The primary change was that employees who were hired since Jan. 1, 2019, will be at-will instead of contract employees.

At the Sept. 14 Pine Cove Water District meeting, General Manager Jeremy Potter reported that the crew has begun “well head protection and maintenance on all the wells.”

He also said a retesting of wells that had tested high for lead show they all are below the maximum contaminant level now.

Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Manager Mike Gow reported at the board’s Sept. 14 meeting that the California Regional Water Quality Control Board sampled Lake Hemet on Aug. 18 for cyanobacteria and its associated cyanotoxins. Although toxins were not found, he wrote that the state recommended “advising the public to not swim since the toxins can be harmful to pets and people if ingested.”

An off-Hill development called The Boulders with about 360 single family homes is proposed within LHMWD but will need to satisfy the district’s ordinance regarding water shortage restrictions to be able to receive service, as well as sewer and traffic issues. The proposal has not been submitted to the county.