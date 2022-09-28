Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Sunday to Saturday, Sep. 19 to 24. (IFPD has a new system of reporting that does not include times in its logs.)

• Sept. 18 — EMS, transport. Hwy. 243

• Sept. 19 — EMS, treat & release. Hwy. 74.

• Sept. 19 — Public service assist. Fir St.

• Sept. 20 — EMS. Reed Ln.

• Sept. 20 — Walk-in EMS, transport.

• Sept. 20 — EMS, treat & release. Strawberry Valley Dr.

• Sept. 21 — EMS. Hwy. 74.

• Sept. 21 — EMS. Circle Dr.

• Sept. 22 — Cooking fire, confined to container. Temecula Dr.

• Sept. 22 —Walk-in public ser ice.

• Sept. 22 — Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke. Double View Dr.

• Sept. 23 — EMS call, basic life support. Hwy. 243.

• Sept. 23 — EMS, treat & release. Temecula Dr.

• Sept. 24 — EMS, treat & release. Cougar Rd.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Saturday to Friday, Sept. 18 to 22.

Pine Cove

• Sept. 23 — Sick person, 1:29 p.m.

• Sept. 23 — Fire, false alarm, 7:06 p.m.

• Sept. 25 — Eye injuries, 10:55 a.m.

• Sept. 25 — Traffic crash, 9:38 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Sept. Sept. 20 — Fainting, 11:15 a.m.

• Sept. 20 — Fall, 11:35 a.m.

• Sept. 21 — Sick person, 11:57 a.m.

• Sept. 21 — Traffic crash, 5:47 p.m.

• Sept. 22 — Allergies, 1:51 p.m.

• Sept. 22 — Seizures, 2:32 p.m.

• Sept. 23 —Smoke check, false alarm, 9:25 a.m.

• Sept. 23 — Fire, false alarm, 7:06 p.m.

• Sept. 23 — Structure fire, 7:06 p.m.

• Sept. 25 — Breathing problems, 10:34 a.m.

• Sept. 25 — Breathing problems, 11:06 a.m.

Sept. 25 — Stroke, 2:45 p.m.

• Sept. 25 — Assault, 8:16 p.m.

• Sept. 25 — Traffic crash, 9:38 p.m.

Pinyon

• Sept. 23 — Vegetation fire, 8:15 a.m.

• Sept. 23 — Hemorrhage, 2:50 p.m.

• Sept. 24 — Hemorrhage, 12:07 p.m.

• Sept. 25 — Sick person, 5:29 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Sept. 17 to 23.

Idyllwild

• Sept. 17 — Hazard, 3:33 p.m. McMahon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 17 — Suspicious circumstance, 5:37 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 17 — Noise complaint, 8:05 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 18 — Vehicle theft, 1:43 a.m. Strawberry Valley Dr. Report taken.

• Sept. 18 — Emergency notification, 4:20 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 18 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 9:58 a.m. Deer Foot Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 18 — Public disturbance,12:23 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 19 — Alarm call, 10:34 a.m. Middle Ridge Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 20 — Unknown trouble, 9 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 20 — Suicide threat, 9:01 a.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• Sept. 20 — Alarm call, 9:45 a.m. Upper Rim Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 20 — Follow-up, 12:42 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 20 — Follow-up, 1:27 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 20 — Check the welfare, 7:42 p.m. Riverside County Playground Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 21 — Unattended death, 12:50 p.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• Sept. 21 — Public disturbance, 10:04 p.m. Country Club Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 22 — Animal abuse, 12:29 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Suspicious circumstance, 2:02 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Public disturbance, 4:01 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Sept. 18 — Noise complaint, 10:39 a.m. Pineavista Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 18 — Open door, 12:28 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 21 — Check the welfare, 12:48 p.m. Rosaline Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 21 — Noise complaint, 6:26 p.m. Nestwa Trl. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 22 — Alarm call, 9:59 a.m. Walters Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Check the welfare, 11:49 a.m. Cascade Dr. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Sept. 22 — Suspicious circumstance, 4:45 p.m. Park Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Suspicious circumstance, 6:31 a.m. Lynx St. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Suspicious circumstance, 10:18 a.m. Park Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Fireworks, 10:16 p.m. Ellis Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Fireworks, 10:25 p.m. 47000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Sept. 17 — 911 call from business, 7:11 p.m. Apple Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 19 — Suspicious vehicle, 12:26 p.m. Gorgonio View Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 19 — Alarm call, 10:06 p.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 20 — Public assist, 7:18 p.m. 61000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 23 — Public intoxication, 5:50 p.m. 70000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Report taken.