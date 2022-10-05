Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to these calls from Sunday to Saturday, Sep. 25 to Oct. 1.

• Sept. 25 — EMS, transport. Jameson Dr.

• Sept. 25 — EMS, transport. McGaugh Rd.

• Sept. 25 — Traffic crash with injuries, transport. Hwy. 243.

• Sept. 26 — Walk-in EMS.

• Sept. 26 — EMS. Saddle Rd.

• Sept. 27 — EMS, transport. Hwy. 74.

• Sept. 27 — Walk-in EMS, treat & release.

• Sept. 27 — Public service assist. Fairway Dr.

• Sept. 28 — Rescue, EMS. Tahquitz Rock.

• Sept. 29 — EMS, transport. McMahon Rd.

• Sept. 30 — Public service assist. Hwy. 243.

Oct. 1 — Walk-in EMS.

Riverside County Fire/Cal Fire log

The Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire responded to these recent dispatches from Saturday to Sunday, Sept. 23 to Oct. 2.

Pine Cove

• Sept. 26 — Unknown medical, 3:05 p.m.

• Sept. 28 — Inaccessible rescue, 12:26 p.m.

• Oct. 2 Vegetation fire, 2:24 p.m.

Garner Valley

• Sept. 26 — Breathing problems, 4:40 p.m.

• Sept. 27 — Chest pain, 1:20 p.m.

• Sept. 28 — Inaccessible rescue, 12:26 p.m.

• Sept. 28 — Inaccessible rescue, 4:04 p.m.

• Sept. 28 — Entrapment with hazmat, 7:35 p.m.

• Sept. 28 — Breathing problems, 8:53 p.m.

• Sept. 29 — Breathing problems, 12:19 p.m.

• Sept. 29 — Heart problems, 8 p.m.

• Oct. 1 — Unknown medical, 11:42 a.m.

• Oct. 1 — Fire, false alarm, 9:15 p.m.

• Oct. 2 — Vegetation fire, 2:24 p.m.

Pinyon

• Sept. 26 — Traffic crash, over the side, 4:43 p.m.

• Sept. 28 — Sick person, 11:46 a.m.

• Sept. 28 — Inaccessible rescue, 12:26 p.m.

• Sept. 28 — Traffic crash, 12:27 p.m.

• Sept. 28 — Vegetation fire, 3:52 p.m.

• Sept. 29 — Hemorrhage, 12:31 p.m.

• Sept. 29 — Cardiac arrest, 2:18 p.m.

• Sept. 29 — Vehicle vs. building, 4:46 p.m.

• Sept. 29 — Vegetation fire, 5:52 p.m.

• Sept. 29 — Unknown medical, 5:55 p.m.

• Sept. 29 — Abdominal pain, 6:28 p.m.

• Sept. 29 — Intentional overdose, 10:15 p.m.

• Sept. 30 — Outside fire, 11:18 a.m.

• Sept. 30 — Sick person, 12:16 p.m.

• Oct. 1 — Outside fire, 3:01 a.m.

• Oct. 1 — Vegetation fire, 12:45 p.m.

• Oct. 2 — Hemorrhage, 2:12 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Sept. 24 to 30.

Idyllwild

• Sept. 25 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 2:08 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 25 — Danger to self/other, 3:29 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

• Sept. 25 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 3:52 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 25 — Missing person, 9 p.m. 24000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 25 — Noise complaint, 11:35 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 26 — Alarm call, 7:24 a.m. Wildwood Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 26 — Suicide threat, 2:47 p.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• Sept. 26 — Alarm call, 4:35 p.m. Upper Rim Rock Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 27 — Civil dispute, 2:12 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 28 — Civil dispute, 7:12 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 29 — Found property, 10:32 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 29 — Civil dispute, 2:26 p.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 30 — Unknown trouble, 10:38 a.m. 53000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 30 — Harassing phone calls, 4:47 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 30 — 911 call from business, 10:02 p.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 30 — Public disturbance, 10:53 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 1 — Public disturbance, 11:38 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 1 — Noise complaint, 4:56 p.m. Daryll Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 1 — Vehicle code violation, 6:54 p.m. Cassler Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 2 — Unlawful entry, 8:57 a.m. 53000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 2 — Shots fired, 2:38 p.m. Deer Foot Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 3 — Assist other department, 2:26 am. 55000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Sept. 25 — Assault w/ deadly weapon, 8:13 p.m. 52000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Arrest made.

• Sept. 26 — Assist other department, 7:29 a.m. 52000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 26 — Harassing phone calls, 9:27 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 26 — Public disturbance, 6:39 p.m. 52000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 26 — Assist other department, 10:03 p.m. 52000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Sept. 25 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 2:51 p.m. Rocky Point Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 26 — Unattended death, 2:50 p.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• Sept. 27 — Area check, 1:33 p.m. Logan Creek Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 27 — Missing person, 3 p.m. Pineavista Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 29 — Check the welfare, 5 p.m. 25000 block of Marion Ridge Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 29 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 8:45 p.m. Ponderosa Dr/Gail Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 29 — Brandishing a weapon, 8:46 p.m. Address undefined. Unfounded.

• Sept. 30 — Lost hiker, 6:26 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

• Oct. 1 — Danger to self/other, 1:54 p.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

• Oct. 1 — Check the welfare, 7:55 p.m. Rosaline Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 2 — 911 call, 10:21 p.m. Cedar Crest Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 3 — Trespassing, 7:25 a.m. Cascade Dr. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows

Garner Valley

• Sept. 26 — Alarm call, 5:39 p.m. Devils Ladder Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 28 — Public assist, 8:31 a.m. Tool Box Spring Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 28 — Assist other department, 8:52 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 29 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 2:01 p.m. San Vito Ci. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 30 — Alarm call, 4:07 p.m. Pyramid Peak Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 1 — Alarm call, 9:02 a.m. Gold Shot Creek Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Sept. 27 — Vehicle code violation, 6:46 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 29 — Unattended death, 2:15 p.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

San Bernardino

National Forest

• Sept. 26 — Danger to self/other, 6:29 a.m. Old Mine Trl. Report taken.

• Sept. 26 — Trespassing, 4:06 p.m. 49000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 26 — Alarm call, 11:10 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 27 — Public assist, 6:19 a.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 28 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 12:03 p.m. 62000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 29 — Harassing phone calls, 7:03 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 1 — Follow-up, 1:09 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 2 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 11:18.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 2 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 2:28 p.m. 24000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 2 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 2:29 p.m. 24000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Oct. 2 — Vandalism, 4:33 p.m. Western Hills Rd. Report taken.

• Oct. 3 — Trespassing, 9:04 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.