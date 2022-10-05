Harley

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” new ARF cats discussed how to keep dogs comfortable in cold, winter weather.

Phil: Recently I heard a human say he wasn’t certain a cat was the best choice for him. I thought “he hasn’t met all of us. “

Atlas: No kidding! Take me, for example. I’m young (not even a year old), playful and good looking! I’d be the perfect family member for someone who wants to play with an attentive feline.

Phil: You hit the nail on the head, Atlas. And I’m perfect for the person who likes bigger cats, more mature cats, and cats who are super friendly

Newton: You described yourself beautifully, Phil. I am the perfect fit for a person who would like a smaller, younger cat who is very, very friendly. I also like to play.

Don: Phil, I am sure you realize that everything you said about yourself is also true about me. We are brothers, after all!

Buffie: You know, Cuddles and I are the two glamorous cats here at ARF. We both have longer hair, are both young, and we both are very friendly.

Cuddles: Thanks for the nice words, Buffie. I think you really summed-up what you and I are all about.

Newton: Hey Harley, what about you?

Harley: Here is what I have to say: Anyone who meets me at ARF will never forget me. I’m a big, orange boy who is happy to meet and greet all humans. But they should know that I prefer to be the only pet.

Phil: True, Harley. You do make quite an impression!

Atlas: And that lucky guy gets to greet everyone who comes through the door. One of the perks of being the official ARF office cat.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.