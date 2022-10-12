Atlas

By Janice Murasko

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” new ARF cats shared their best qualities in hopes of finding forever families.

Phil: Remember last week when each of us shared his or her best adoptable qualities?

Atlas: Of course I do! I’m an adorable kitten.

Phil: Well, I guess it worked, at least in one case. Buffie was adopted last Wednesday!

Don: Congratulations to Buffie! Now I hope the rest of us find forever homes.

Cuddles: It could happen! We just need more people to drop in, just as it happened last week.

Phil: The weather is so very nice right now, so maybe more folk will be out-n-about.

Atlas: I wonder if pet parents realize that this time of year can present dangers for their pets?

Newton: Seriously? What kinds? Autumn is such a beautiful time of year.

Atlas: Holidays are almost here, so that means decorations! Humans make every nook and cranny of the house festive, but they need to remember their pets like the decorations as much as they do — just in a different way.

Phil: Right! Small ornaments and decorations can be a hazard to pet health. They can be chewed or swallowed and become a toxicity problem or a choking hazard.

Don: And large decorations can also be a target for pets. Decorations are new things to explore, play on and under. They can lead to some risky events happening around the home.

Pepper: I know it’s early to think about holiday decorations now, but it’s important that humans decorate with their pets in mind.

Cuddles: Ha! Stores don’t mind celebrating the holidays months in advance!

Atlas: No kidding. But remember, many folk decorate for Halloween.

Pepper: I guess it’s a warm-up for the holidays that follow.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of our Nine Lives” each week. And please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243. ARF is open Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and during the week by appointment. Please call 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Sandi Mathers.