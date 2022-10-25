The Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an extended moratorium on new short-term-rental (STR) certificates at its Tuesday, Oct. 25, meeting.

The 45-day moratorium on new STR certificates, approved at the Sept. 13 meeting, was to expire Oct. 28. The moratorium applies to the Idyllwild area, including Pine Cove and Mountain Center, and the Temecula Valley Wine Country. The moratorium would not prohibit operating STRs that have already obtained a county STR certificate.

The maximum extension is 10 months and 15 days, meaning it will continue through Sept. 9, 2023.