1958-2022

Julia Countryman

Our dear Julia Countryman has passed from this experience Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

She was born May 5, 1958.

She was an amazing woman and a joy to have been our colleague and friend at Spirit Mountain Retreat.

We are honored to preside over this Celebration of Life with her beautiful daughters Amy, Emily and Hannah, and her beloved brother, Merle.

May Creator rest her soul.

Bring poems, a song or other mementos if you would like to share them.

The celebration is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Idyllwild Nature Center, 25225 Highway 243. The Celebration of Life will be streamed live on YouTube on the Spirit Mountain Retreat channel. Contact Mary Morse at Spirit Mountain Retreat at 951-634-4048 to let us know if you plan to attend or to receive the link.