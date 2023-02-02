1955-2022

Tom Miller

Tom was born May 7, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois. He married his high school sweetheart, Dawn, 48 years ago and together they brought their growing family to California in 1977.

Tom worked as a firefighter in Apple Valley for 15 years, first as a fireman, then retiring as a captain. He and Dawn moved to Idyllwild in 2002 where he cared for his beloved wife while she was busy being the Idyllwild postmaster.

He was an excellent cook, loved to hunt, fish and read. His quick wit and dry sense of humor carried him throughout his life. He and Dawn had just moved to Las Vegas to be near family when Tom passed away while on a hunting trip with his sons.

A celebration of life mass will be held in Las Vegas at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Dr. Las Vegas. A reception will follow at Dawn’s home at 7795 Lovely Squaw Ct., Las Vegas.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn Miller; his children Shawn Miller, Brian Miller and Becky Miller; his seven grandchildren Epiphany, Fiona, Mina, McKensie, Makayla, Noah and Breana. He is predeceased by his son Christopher Miller.