1933-2023

Bonnie Doshier

Bonneta “Bonnie” Doshier, 90, passed away peacefully in Claremont, Monday, March 6, 2023.

Bonnie worked as director and teacher of Canoga Park First Methodist preschool for 30 years previous to living on the Hill. She was very loved by the children and families, staying in contact with many of them for the rest of her life.

Bonnie lived in Idyllwild from 1994 to 2013 and stayed active in the community as a volunteer as long as she was physically capable after she moved. She was known to several children on the Hill as Grammy or Grandma Bonnie. There wasn’t an animal or child in Idyllwild who wasn’t enthralled by Bonnie’s love of all living things.

Bonnie was active with the Friends of the Idyllwild Library and spearheaded the children’s storytime program. She was the driving force for this program for more than 15 years.

She and her husband Norm were board members at the library. Among other things, they took part in the planning of the library when it moved to its location on Lower Pine Crest and then again to it’s current location in Strawberry Creek Shopping Plaza.

Bonnie was an active member of PEO and continued this service work for our community after needing to move off the Hill. She was a deacon at Beaumont Presbyterian Church and also here at the Idyllwild Presbyterian Church. She also loved being a regular part of the quilting guild, Idyllwild Mountain Quilters.

Bonnie is survived by her three children Keith Doshier of Chatsworth, Kay Doshier of Panorama City, and Kris Doshier of Calimesa, and her brother Dean Bailey of Idaho.

There will be two memorial services in honor of Bonnie and all are welcome.

Services are 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, Beaumont Presbyterian Church, 702 Euclid Ave., Beaumont, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Idyllwild Community Church, 54400 North Circle Drive.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bonnie’s honor to any of the following: Friends of the Idyllwild Library P.O. Box 3395, Idyllwild, CA 92549-3395, www.friendsofidyllwildlibrary.com/membershipdonations/; Animal Rescue Friends, P.O. Box 719, Idyllwild, CA 92549-0719, [email protected]; and/or Idyllwild Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 3320, Idyllwild, CA 92549-3320, www.idyllwildhistory.org/donate/

Bonnie was a big advocate and lover of all children and animals. Any donations to any children’s or animal organizations in her name would be appreciated on her behalf.