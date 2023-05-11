1946-2023

Paul Shnable

Paul Shnable was born May 10, 1946.

He was a man who was loved by so many for his kindness and thoughtfulness. He passed away peacefully Saturday, March 18, following his battle with cancer.

During his life, he accumulated and stayed in touch with many friends from his high school days and as a graduate of CalPoly Pomona.

A veteran of Army intelligence serving in Vietnam, he has remained in close contact with his fellow vets.

Paul made a point of knowing his neighbors and loved to be of service to help out at a moment’s notice.

When Paul retired from his life insurance business, he spent time traveling, enjoying his cabin in Idyllwild for 38 years and adoring his dogs.

He is missed by so many but leaves behind beautiful memories. Paul is survived by his wife and soulmate Chris and his sister Lora.