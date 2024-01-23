Jon Alan Kibby, 69, of Idyllwild, passed away Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

He was born April 13, 1954, in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Jon had a salt-of-the-earth personality and was loved by all who knew him. He had a huge heart, a great sense of humor, and a love for his family, friends and dogs.

Jon was a master cabinet maker and finish carpenter. He had a successful career in woodworking and was known for his craftsmanship.

In 2013, Jon and his loving wife Shelley became volunteers with the Forest Service. Jon dedicated his time as a camp host in Idyllwild and Lake Hemet, refurbished Forest Service signs, and greeted visitors at the San Jacinto Ranger Station front office. He also enjoyed his daily devotionals as he recently gave his life to Christ.

Jon was a man of many talents and hobbies. He enjoyed working with wood and creating beautiful stained-glass windows and art pieces. He also was an animal rescue advocate and had a special bond with his dogs Max, Apollo and Chewy.

Jon is survived by his loving wife and soulmate Shelley; his daughter Kierstin (Barry) Saucier; his son Ryan Kibby; his stepson Justin (Veronica) Garcia; his grandsons CJ Farris, Nathaniel Farris and Jase Saucier; his brothers Robert (Marlene) Kibby and Steve (Barbara) Kibby; and his sister Karen (Dean) Stearns. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Lillian Kibby; his sister Janet Williams; his stepson Dustin Garcia; and his best friend Ivan Wiener. Jon also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date when Jon’s grandson, who is currently serving in the Army overseas, returns home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jon’s memory to Animal Rescue Friends of Idyllwild at http://arfidyllwild.weebly.com/.