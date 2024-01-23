Denise Anne Van Herpen passed away Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, of an aneurysm.

Denise was born in Long Beach July 24, 1971. She was a sixth generation Californian. She attended Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley and then attended Long Beach State University.

Denise was the owner of Denise’s Designs jewelry and The Green Thing Nursery in Idyllwild.

Denise loved her pets and all animals and really enjoyed helping others with her nursery products.

Denise’s family is touched and grateful for the outpouring of love and remembrance they have received on her behalf since her sudden death.

She is survived by her parents Glenn and Peggy Van Herpen; her brothers Bill (Denise Andrea) and Michael; nieces Heather Calderon, Brittany Long, Ashleigh Long and Jordan Van Herpen; nephews Brandon Long and Jack Van Herpen; and her stepdaughter Marialisa Martinico and her family. Denise was preceded in death by her sister Monica Long.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date and in lieu of flowers, you may send any donations to ARF (Animal Rescue Friends) in memory of Denise or the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in memory of her sister Monica.