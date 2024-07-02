On Wednesday night, June 19, the Rustic Theater hosted a meet and greet

on for Will Rollins, Democratic challenger to incumbent Ken Calvert.

Will Rollins Photo by David Jerome

This will be Rollins second effort to unseat Calvert in 2022 and he came

within 11,100 votes.

Rollins invoked the future of republic, saying that because of all the

issues on the ballot in November “the cliché that this is the single

most important election of our lives is actually true.”

On a lighter note, he called the Idyllwild event an “excuse to get out

of the desert to where it’s 30 degrees cooler,” and asked anyone who

knows someone giving away a home in the Idyllwild area “to let him

know,” adding that he does not expect to be taking out a mortgage

anytime soon due to his “poor financial decision to run for congress.”

Rollins explained his reason for a rematch. “Why? It is the single most

important question anybody running for congress can answer.”

He offered a short version: in 2022 he was “impulsive, naive and angry,”

This time he’d “had a few drinks at a hotel bar.” Acknowledging the

laughter, he promised that the long version would sound better.

The 2022 election was close, but Rollins was up by 10,000 votes on

election day. The media and the House leadership believed he had won. He

was invited to Washington for the training and orientation sessions,

“new congress member training.” He met Nancy Pelosi, who told him “You

could be 218,” the number needed to keep a Democratic majority.

He was “on cloud nine, getting a tour of the house chamber, led by the

first woman ever to be the speaker of the House of Representatives…”

Then, around 11 p.m., he got an alert on his cell phone that the

absentee ballots had gone Calvert’s way and he had lost.

He thought about returning to his job in law enforcement. Prosecuting

cases involving major drug distributers and cartels, sales of military

technology to China. As he sat considering how much he preferred that

job to fundraising. When the news broke] that Donald Trump was running

for the presidency again in 2024. The memory of January 6 made him feel

he had no choice but to run, “because if we don’t have folks in the

House of Representatives willing to defend the constitution, it doesn’t

matter whether we have folks in courtrooms… doing the same there…Each

one of us here in this room is going to be asked… years from now:

‘What did you do when the house was on fire?’ And our answer in this

district will be that we beat the longest serving election denier in the

state of California.”

Bipartisanship is a theme he came back to frequently. Former Assembly

Republican leader Chad Mayes, Republican, former Riverside County

Sheriff Stan Sniff and a Palm Springs police officers’ union have

supported him. He called these party-line crossers “people who know that

what makes America truly great is not that this country is perfect or

was perfect in the past, it’s our collective responsibility to make our

union more perfect for the next generation.”

Most of the event was left for questions from the audience. The first

person asked on which house committees he would like to serve on.

Rollins noted that first term representatives do not get to choose, but

listed House Intelligence and Homeland Security as top of his list. He

said that he has. “a deep interest in figuring out how we fix out broken

information system… As I’ve said to folks who are Trump supporters when

I meet with them, ‘We may not agree about January 6, but all of us can

agree that it’s not good for China, Russia, Iran to use our own

technology to divide us against each other.’”

Transport and Infrastructure also interest him. He mentioned the 91/71

exchange project in Corona, and the $300 million from the Bipartisan

Infrastructure Law that came to Riverside County to help build it and

other projects, noting that Calvert voted against the bill.

Veterans Affairs is another committee he would like to serve on, making

sure that veterans get the benefits they are entitled to. He noted that

his grandparents, both life-long Republicans, met while serving in WWII.

He added that Riverside County has one of the largest population of

veterans in the US.

Other questions drew out his views on Supreme Court (cautious about

creating a tit-for tat but open to reforms) and the electoral college

(in favor of abolishing it, but seeing constitutional amendments as

difficult and the Interstate Compact a possible route to reform.)

Answering a question about career technical education programs, Rollins

said that some of the best conversations he has had on the campaign

trail were with young people entering the workforce without a college

degree, hearing about the jobs they had lined up because of career

technical education or apprenticeships. “My grandfather was a welder,

never finished high school. Started a small business that still operates

to this day.” He called these types of programs and jobs critical to the

state and to building the middle class.

Someone asked about “Lithium Valley,” a proposal for lithium extraction

at the Salton Sea, and whether money from this could help “stabilize” or

“fix” the sea. The project promises to be the world’s single largest

source of the element, essential to battery production and thus to the

transition to electric vehicles, and to generate its own geothermal

electricity. Rollins noted that the Lithium Valley is in Imperial

County, but jobs there will affect our county. He recalled that Governor

Schwarzenegger, who he worked for as an intern out of high school, held

that “protecting the environment and growing the economy go hand in

hand.” Rollins said he wants to create incentives to have those new

clean tech jobs in our district for the coming century. He referred to

Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) to keep long term jobs in the area and

protect the environment.

In closing, Rollins circled back to his connection with Governor

Schwarzenegger. He recalled going to a staff reunion where there were a

number of democrats among the crowd including Willie Brown. He recalled

one of Schwarzenegger’s stories: Considering the run for governor, he

called his old friend Willie Brown, who encouraged him. Schwarzenegger

declared, and then almost immediately saw Brown on TV, wearing a dark

jacket and shades, saying that voters should “terminate the terminator.”

The candidate called his old friend, who told him “this is politics,

you’ve got a lot to learn.” When Schwarzenegger won, he reached out to

Brown to lead his economic recovery team. This represented the kind of

“bipartisan spirit, the sense of country over party, the sense of humor”

that he promised to bring with him to congress.