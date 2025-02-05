Riverside County confirms Bird Flu presence

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to Avian influenza A (H5N1), commonly known as “Bird Flu.”

This month, Riverside County health officials have confirmed its presence in the county. According to the Riverside University Health System, 23 cases have been identified and confirmed as testing positive for Bird flu. The virus’s presence was found on dairy and poultry farms, including one back yard flock, throughout Riverside County.

However, officials stressed that this was not a danger warning. The County has already implemented precautions in response to bird flu local virus. In collaboration with the Office of the Agricultural Commissioner, Animal Services and Environmental Health, have established enhanced biosecurity at local farms, secured personal protective equipment and flu vaccines for farm workers, and maintained health monitoring.

“The overall risk to the general population is low,” said Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung. “Additional safety measures are being implemented at affected dairy and poultry farms, including ongoing monitoring for symptoms in farm workers, the use of personal protective equipment, and ensuring access to timely laboratory testing and treatment if and when needed.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control latest (as of Jan. 16) data, the Bird Flu virus has been confirmed in dairy herds in 16 states from California to Ohio and North Carolina in the East and from Minnesota to Texas. The greatest number of herds testing positive have been in California.

Despite its widespread presence, no human-to-human transmission has been found. The “high risk” individuals are considered those who work or interact with dairy cows, all types of poultry (including backyard flocks), cats or wildlife, especially wild birds, according to County Health.

CDC has also reported 67 cases of Bird Flu in people. One person has died from this flu. Thirty-eight of the human cases have occurred in California, the greatest of any state. All but two of the California cases were found to be from contact with dairy herds.

There is no vaccine for the Bird Flu

According to Leung, individuals should avoid drinking raw, unpasteurized milk and raw milk products, and make sure poultry and eggs are cooked to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees. Raw dairy, raw poultry and raw pet food should not be fed to pets.

“There is no evidence that humans or pets can get bird flu through pasteurized dairy or properly prepared poultry and eggs cooked to the correct temperature,” the County press release said.

However, if an individual believes that they have been in contact with the virus, they should wash their hands immediately. Importantly, they should also avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

County Health advises that they should monitor themselves for symptoms for 10 days after their last exposure.

“Symptoms include eye redness (conjunctivitis), cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, difficulty breathing and fever. Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms and share any exposure you may have had to sick animals. If the exposure happened at your worksite, notify your employer,” the County recommended.