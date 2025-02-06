smARTS program delivers arts education to Idyllwild School

For over 20 years, smARTS has been delivering enriching arts education to students of the Idyllwild School. An all-volunteer, grant-funded program, they work with the school’s Parent Teacher Organization to bring professionals from many disciplines within the arts into the classroom. The program is a testament to what parents and others can accomplish locally with teamwork.

Christine Hunt has been part of smARTS since she moved to Idyllwild in 2011 with her children, then in 2nd and 4th grade. “People said if you want to become part of the community, you have to volunteer, and the best place to volunteer is smARTS.” Hunt said that the program’s founder, artist Joann Tomsche, felt the need to supplement the California curriculum’s neglect of the arts. Tomsche got some friends together and worked with the PTA to establish the program.

“When I joined, I thought it was great. I couldn’t believe they had a program of such quality.” Hunt, a leadership and organizational effectiveness consultant, was also impressed with the way the smARTS made decisions. “I’ve never seen such a well-run volunteer organization.”

The program grew to give over 300 classes a year. There are three eight-week sessions each year. Presently the program reaches classrooms from TK (Transitional Kindergarten) to the 5th grade. Pre-pandemic, the middle school students were included.

The grant funding comes from local organizations like the Art Alliance of Idyllwild, and Youth Grant Makers, through the Idyllwild Community Fund. Youth Grant Makers involves middle school students in the grant process: kids themselves learn to review applications, evaluate community needs, and debate the merits of proposals.

Volunteer artists and assistants teach the smARTS classes. The artists confer with the regular classroom teachers and often develop projects that integrate with the regular curriculum. For example, if the children have recently read a story about bats, they may find themselves making bats. SmARTS provides the materials, and the artists also have a budget for materials.

The program includes other special activities in addition to these core classes. For example, it takes the kids on field trips to the McCallum Theater in Palm Desert and to events at the Idyllwild Arts Academy. Field trips require buses, which the School District requires smARTS to pay for.

At the Academy, the students attend dance performances and have participated in special workshops. Twice each year, IAA National Merit students come to Idyllwild School to lead classes themselves. “The kids adore having them come, having teenagers for teachers. They’ll teach them dances; they’ll do plays, songs, art projects.”

For many years, smARTS worked with local venues like IAA, Middle Ridge Winery, and the Rainbow Inn to mount a biennial exhibition of student works from classroom projects. This is another tradition they would like to get going again.

There also two “legacy” smARTS programs at the school. Students finishing 5th grade decorate wooden fence pickets however they want to. The pickets then are added to the fence outside the school. Departing 8th graders create tiles that are attached to the exterior of the school. These are a “goodbye” to their school, a legacy they leave behind.

Hunt recalls that pre-pandemic, the smARTS committee had 8-12 members, each with one or more duties. Much of that work is now being done by a mother/daughter team, Sarah and Stacy Oates. “Sarah and Stacy are the angels; they are doing it themselves.” Sarah schedules the artists, and Stacy the helpers.

Sarah Oates says she got involved because she is a devoted mom. “I love kids, my energy is fed by being with them.” The program is possible because there are so many artists in our community, many educational experiences. “Many of our artists are former teachers, they step back into the classroom and get right back into it.”

Oates sees the impact on students that an integrated arts curriculum can have: “Art engages the imagination and teaches confidence. Everybody’s an artist until they are told they’re not. Kids see how amazing art is. Some kids have standards, they are critical of themselves. That’s not what art is about. Nothing in the world is perfect. Art allows you to learn about yourself.”

Artists and students alike take away joy from the classes. “Teachers tell us that absences on Wednesday are tiny because the kids wanted to be in smARTS.” The artist, Oates adds, “Come out grinning.”

The program is still trying to get back to pre-pandemic levels; they have had to discontinue the program for middle school students (grades 6-8) because of the lack of volunteers.

Asked how artists or others can volunteer to help level up the Idyllwild School smARTS programs, Stacy said they can call or email her: (760) 518-7881, [email protected].