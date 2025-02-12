Landfill and Grinding Facility fees increasing

ByJP Crumrine

At its Feb. 4 meeting, the County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing to consider raising the fees for landfill disposal. Revenue from tonnage helps fund the Waste Resources Department. Typically, the Department requested a fee increase based on the annual increase of the local Consumer Price Index.

This year, the Department had MSW Consultants, of Murrieta, conduct a study of its costs and revenues. The conclusion “. . . found that the current tipping fees are not adequate to meet the Department’s present and future financial obligations.”

However, the report recommended that annual increases continue to based on the CPI. MSW found multiple factors are causing the increase in operating costs. Besides salary and fuel increases, the following were also contributors: capital improvement projects, stricter regulatory compliance requirements, permitting fees and heavy equipment costs.

Consequently, the Department recommended increasing the landfill disposal fees by 2.88%, the latest 12-month change in the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario price index.

These fees will take effect on July 1. They do not change the residential and commercial annual fees for use of the Idyllwild Transfer Station. These were increased in October 2024.

In addition, to the general landfill and waste disposal fees, the Department also assessed the costs and operations of the Idyllwild Grinding Facility. The conclusion was “. . . green/woody waste disposal at IGF costs the Department $110.26 per ton, yet the current rate is only $35.30 per ton.”

After discussions with the three main contractors who deliver about 95% of the green and woody material to the IGF, the Department decided to raise its fee for the IGF rather than closing the facility. The new rate will be $60.30 per ton.

Fees for bringing tires to County facilities will remain at $6 per tire and a maximum of five tires per residential customer per day.

