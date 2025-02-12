The Pine Tree Hotel The Pine Tree Hotel offers solitude and sociality for groups large and small

A historic Idyllwild inn transformed into a stylish and inviting mountain retreat



The sauna and cold plunge deck at night

The Pine Tree Hotel is the new identity for the property formerly known as the Fern Valley Inn. It is the latest project of childhood friends Isaac Silverman and Tim Ensmann, whose company, Second Home Stays, offers a curated collection of short-term rentals (STRs) in Southern California and across the country.

Silverman, who gave the Town Crier a tour of the facilities this week, says they have grown this business over the last five years. While there are no new buildings, everything has been remodeled and reimagined with Isaac’s personal design sense. The new exterior color scheme is dark, allowing the cabins to blend with their surroundings, while the landscaping “pops.” The property is now fully fenced, enhancing privacy. It consists of eleven units, which can be combined to accommodate groups of up to 36 people. Some of the larger units have their own fenced yards. A courtyard area features dining tables that can host large parties, providing plenty of opportunities, both indoors and outdoors, for solitude and community. The hotel has already hosted wedding parties and retreats.



Tim Ensmann and Isaac Silverman

The units range from “wellness studios” with a spa-like atmosphere to multi-bedroom cabins, including the former innkeeper’s residence, which sleeps ten. Each bathroom features a unique tiling scheme. The plan is to convert the old front office into a gift shop and vending area.

The sauna and cold plunge deck features a mural by San Diego artist Taylor Gallegos, who has also decorated two desert properties for Silverman and Ensmann. The sauna’s juniper wood back wall gives the room a rich, woodsy scent. The pool is now operational. Several elements from the old Fern Valley Inn remain, including the koi pond, geodesic domes (now serving as a game room and yoga studio), and occasional antique furnishings. The original landscaping has also been preserved.

The old wood stoves have been reomved at the request of Idyllwild Fire Department. Some units now feature gas or electric fireplaces, while a few still have open fireplaces for ambiance.

Guests check in through a smartphone app and receive a digital access code for their unit. Although Silverman does not live on-site, he is usually in Palm Springs and spends a few nights at the property each week. He personally conducts tours for groups renting the property. “They love that we’re here.” So far, the model seems to be working: “Every group that has booked is trying to repeat next year.”

Silverman has been staying part-time in Palm Springs for the past five years. A friend there saw photos of his cabin project in Blue Ridge, Georgia, and asked if he had ever been to Idyllwild. He later joined a group of friends for a hike in the area and was immediately hooked. “This community is so charming, so welcoming. I thought Big Bear was beautiful, but it didn’t have the same vibe. A few months later, we stumbled upon the Fern Valley Inn.”



Domes provide all-weather outdoor hangout spaces

Silverman hopes to host occasional public community events this summer, such as live music or comedy shows. He also noted that the property has a Tesla charging station available to the public.

To learn more, visit thepinetreehotel.com